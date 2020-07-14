Phillip Wayne Griffin
January 10, 1943-June 29, 2020
Phillip Wayne Griffin was born January 10th 1943 in Kennett Missouri. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 29th 2020 in Reedley, California.
He is preceded in death by his parents John Barney and Zetta Griffin, and his brother Jack Griffin.
He is survived by his wife Mary Wood Griffin. As well as his children: 3 daughters, 2 sons, and their spouses. Rhonda and Gary McNail of Kingsburg, Carrie and Chris Raborn of Dinuba, Lori and Joe Kirk of Kingsburg, Richard and Mona Griffin of Squaw Valley, and Gerald and Janet Hofman of Okinawa Japan. He also leaves behind one brother Jim Griffin, and 2 sisters Judy Youders, and Janice Griffin.
10 Grandchildren: Kiara Hill, Joseph Hill, Brooke Garza, Derek Hill, Jessica McNail, Tiffani Ehoff, Jamie Newsome, Melody Dias, Lacey Jourdan, and Philip Hofman.
11 Great Grandchildren: Sam Hill, Colten and Ember Garza. Ethan and Connor Hill. Ella, Lyla, and Ava Ehoff. Kayanna and Johnny Newsome, and Baylee Dias.
A Celebration of Life was held privately with his family.
To our Patriarch, You spoke, we listened. You led, we followed. You fished, we cast out our lines. You loved a good sale; we have antiquing in our genes. You were the best company for good conversation. Our paths were formed by the way you raised us. You instilled such love for your hobbies they are now our own. You are forever with us; we dont walk without you now instead we will walk for you. With our every breath and heartbeat, a constant reminder that we are because of you, our Patriarch.
