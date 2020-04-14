Phillip “Red” Riley Starr

He continued working for USDA at Sun Maid Raisin alongside mom for several more years. After retirement, he and mom traveled around the country, visiting family and friends along the way. Their home was overflowing with family and friends, especially on holidays. At Easter, dad enjoyed making the absolute best shish kebab. He was well known and respected in the community as an active member of the IOOF, American Legion, YMCA, Lions Club, and the First Christian Church of Selma. He was a loyal Dodgers Fan and a great storyteller who always punctuated his stories with humor. He had the biggest warmest smile and a very sharp memory and wit. He was intelligent, proud, generous, caring, hardworking, funny, and the best dad and grandpa anyone could as for. Dad was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, two brothers Leroy and Vernon, and granddaughter Tara Starr.