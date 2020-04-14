Phillip “Red” Riley Starr
April 23, 1924- April 6, 2020
Phil Starr, more commonly known as “Red” due to his bright red hair, passed away on April 6th at the age of 95. He was the first born son to William Riley Starr and Ettie Lee Felps Starr on April 23, 1924 in Selma, CA where he lived his entire life. Growing up he learned to play the violin.
Dad always joked it was mostly to please his mother. In school he played most sports, but it was baseball he enjoyed the most. Later on, in life he returned to it as a coach for American Legion and Little League. During his senior year of high school, he was drafted into the Army Air Corps right before commencement. He was assigned to the 490th bomb Group as the Ball Turret Gunner and Crew Chief in B-24 Liberator and the b-17 Flying Fortress during WWII.
He completed 35 missions over the Europe beginning on D-Day plus two. He was awarded the distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal. Happily, he never earned the Purple heart. Upon returning to civilian life, he met the love of his life Dorothy Faye Minter. They were married for 72 years until her passing in 2019.
They had three children: Terry, David, and Connie. Dad held many different jobs to provide a good life for his family. He owned his own service station, “Phil's Star Service”, for many years. After he worked for Selma Unified School District and retired after 17 years of caring for the district's students and staff as a beloved custodian.
He continued working for USDA at Sun Maid Raisin alongside mom for several more years. After retirement, he and mom traveled around the country, visiting family and friends along the way. Their home was overflowing with family and friends, especially on holidays. At Easter, dad enjoyed making the absolute best shish kebab. He was well known and respected in the community as an active member of the IOOF, American Legion, YMCA, Lions Club, and the First Christian Church of Selma. He was a loyal Dodgers Fan and a great storyteller who always punctuated his stories with humor. He had the biggest warmest smile and a very sharp memory and wit. He was intelligent, proud, generous, caring, hardworking, funny, and the best dad and grandpa anyone could as for. Dad was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, two brothers Leroy and Vernon, and granddaughter Tara Starr.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Terry and Joan Starr, David and Patty Starr, and Connie and Marc Foreman. Grandchildren; Shannon Gus, David, Jr. and Michelle Starr, Chad Starr, Laura and Jason Bolton, Max and Wes Foreman. Great-Grandchildren: Brittany Ramos and Courtney Smith, Brendan and Katie Starr, Rowan and Willow Bolton.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when Family and friends and all be together.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.