Peter Munoz

Peter G. Munoz
September 9, 1930 – March 6, 2020
On March 6, 2020, at the age of 89, Peter G. Munoz went home to be with the Lord. He was born in Morenci, Arizona on September 9, 1930.
Peter, also known as “Pepe” was the youngest in a family of four brothers and one sister.
He attended elementary school in Morenci, AZ, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and Hanford High School before returning to Arizona and enlisting in the military.
He was 18 when he joined the Army and served for four years during the Korean War.
After he was discharged in 1952, he returned to Hanford to propose to his childhood sweetheart, Irene Sanchez. They were married on August 15th of the same year.
Peter began employment with O'Keefe & Merritt Stove Company in East L.A. In 1959 he and his wife, along with their two young sons, returned to Hanford to help Irene's parents open and run Sanchez Grocery Store.
Other employment: Revell Toy Company in Venice, CA, Sears, Lacey Milling Company for seventeen years, and retiring in 1994 from Chase Bag Company.
Survived by his wife of 67 years, Irene Munoz, son Peter A. Munoz and wife Emily, grandson Isaac all of Visalia; preceded in death by both son Jerry Munoz and wife Linda; three sons, Ariel and Dario Limon both of Fresno, Brandon Ortega of Clovis; son Mark Munoz of Hanford, grandson Zacary of Portland OR, granddaughter Rebecca of Kingsburg; daughter Susan McEntosh of Folsom, grandson Jason Cardoza and wife, Jessica and four great grandchildren all of Hanford, grandson Eric McEntosh of Reno, NV, grandson Mark McEntosh of Folsom.
His humor, generosity and love for his family will be remembered by all.
Memorial Service will be held at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Chapel, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford on Friday, March 13th at 10 a.m.
