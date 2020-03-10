Peter Munoz

Peter G. Munoz

September 9, 1930 – March 6, 2020

On March 6, 2020, at the age of 89, Peter G. Munoz went home to be with the Lord. He was born in Morenci, Arizona on September 9, 1930.

Peter, also known as “Pepe” was the youngest in a family of four brothers and one sister.

He attended elementary school in Morenci, AZ, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and Hanford High School before returning to Arizona and enlisting in the military.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was 18 when he joined the Army and served for four years during the Korean War.

After he was discharged in 1952, he returned to Hanford to propose to his childhood sweetheart, Irene Sanchez. They were married on August 15th of the same year.

Peter began employment with O'Keefe & Merritt Stove Company in East L.A. In 1959 he and his wife, along with their two young sons, returned to Hanford to help Irene's parents open and run Sanchez Grocery Store.

Other employment: Revell Toy Company in Venice, CA, Sears, Lacey Milling Company for seventeen years, and retiring in 1994 from Chase Bag Company.