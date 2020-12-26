Peter F. Davis, Sr. (80), passed away on December 20, 2020 at his home in Hanford, California.
Peter, known as “Papa” to his grandchildren, is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Margaret Davis, daughter Christine and son-in-law Michael Semas, daughter Susan Davis, son Pete Davis, Jr. and his partner Mia Caruso, grandchildren Joshua (Cecilia) Vernon, Katherine Semas (John) Limpf , Sarah Semas (Taylor Kelly), Delmer (Bry) Venturella, III , Matthew Venturella , Rory and Emmett Davis and Ila Nixon, great-granddaughters Kira, Amelia, Neveah, Emily, Alice and Jewels, sisters Linda Fennell, Patricia Rosiene, Allie Olson and brother Peter Melgey, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Anna Hay and his parents Peter and Irene.
Peter was born on April 26, 1940 in East Lyme, Connecticut. He spent his youth in Pawcatuck, CT before moving to New Haven at the age of 16. It was then that 14-year-old Margaret spotted him at a Catholic Youth Organization dance, who told her best friend that she was going to marry him. They married on Margarets 19th birthday, July 8, 1961.
Pete began working for the Armstrong Rubber Company in 1963 and the family settled in Wallingford, Connecticut. Pete was transferred to Hanford, California in 1980 and the family began a new adventure living in California where Pete continued to work for Armstrong and then later Pirelli Tire until his retirement in 1999.
Pete stayed true to his New England roots ever since the move to California, losing neither his accent nor his love of the Celtics and Patriots. He loved music and had a beautiful singing voice which could be heard in community plays, the St. Brigid's church choir, or in the car with his kids on road trips to Disneyland or Yosemite.
Pete loved to go for long drives, whether a cross-country motorcycle trip, a trip to the Pacific Northwest to visit his children and grandchildren, or one of his frequent trips to Leffingwell Landing in Cambria just to make sure it was still there.
He and Margaret enjoyed camping with their children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed woodworking and home improvement projects not only on the family home but for friends and neighbors as well.
Pete was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Saint Brigid Catholic Church where he served as a lector. He loved to play Santa at Armstrong Christmas parties with Margaret by his side as Mrs. Claus. He had a booming bass voice which always rang out with an unforgettable Ho, Ho, Ho.
Due to Covid restrictions, a funeral mass at St. Brigids will be scheduled for a later date. Remembrances may be sent to the Saint Brigid Community Outreach Center emergency food pantry (formerly Saint Vincent de Paul) at 115 W. 5th Street, Hanford, California 93230.
