Perry J. Benton
May 17, 1927 – December 18, 2019
Born on May 17, 1927 near Wetumpka Oklahoma, the third child to be born to James and Pearl Benton arrives. The new child was to be a junior named after his father. The doctor, Dr. Perry, got part of the instructions correct, and when he got back to town after delivering the bouncing baby boy, the next day he delivered the birth certificate with the name Perry Junior Benton. Thus began The adventures of Perry Benton. One of seven children, named, Jewel, Jack, Perry, Ambrose, Margaret, George and Annalee.
In the middle 30s the young family made their way from Oklahoma to California on a handshake and a promise for work. Upon arriving the family began to work in the farm industry and add the last four children to the list.
Perry was always adventurous, hard-working, and dedicated to family and expanding his horizons. Which included frequent trips on horseback up into the foothills of the local Sierra Nevada mountains.
While attending Hanford high school, one day walking into the civic auditorium, he spotted a beautiful young brunette on stage. She was playing a mandolin that her grandfather had built and was singing the song “back in the saddle again”. He was smitten.
Deciding he needed to be a part of World War II, he asked his father to sign for him so he could join the army. His dad would not do it. So at the age of 16 he enlisted in the merchant Marines, and while On his way to the Philippines, the war ended. He made his way back home.
Rekindling the love he had for the young brunette, Evelyn Mae Vaz, they began to play music together with other musicians as their attraction and love grew. In 1946 they were wed.
Around that time he sought out his desire to serve his country further, joined the army, and was sent to fight in the Korean War. It was around that time, 1951, that they had their only child, John E Benton.
Military life and training move them around the country several times, and in 1967 he was sent off to fight in the Vietnam war. He would make another trip to Vietnam two years later
Settling back into Hanford and returning to the creamery industry that he started off in years ago, they settled into a good life watching their grandchildren arrive. They were Shawn T Benton, Sara K Benton and Stephen M Benton.
In 1986 he lost Evelyn to cancer. With the love of his life gone, by himself, he watched the arrival of some 14 great grandchildren and eventually five great great grandchildren. He is survived by his son John Benton and wife Gale Benton of Hanford.
Perry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jack, his sister Jewel, his brother George and recently his brother Ambrose, and several nieces and nephews.
After a full life, enjoying the simplest of things with his family, his music, and his many friends, Perry departed peacefully from this earthly plain on December 18, 2019.
Funeral Mass for Perry will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1001 N. Douty St. Hanford. Burial with full military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA.
