Peggy Marie Olea
Peggy Marie Olea

Peggy Marie Olea

March 14, 1953 - July 10, 2020 

The family of Peggy Marie Olea, age 67 is saddened to announce her death on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Visalia.

Peggy was born in Hanford. She was employed with Gottschalks for over 10 years. She was very proud of her family. Peggy loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with family was important to her. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.

Peggy is survived by her husband Marcos Olea of Hanford; her three daughters, Tara Paramo and husband David of Lemoore, Tonya Cortez and husband Mike of Fresno, Jodi Dennison of Hanford; seven grandchildren, Andrew and Taylor of Lemoore, Marissa and Jordan of Fresno, Gabriel, Gavin, and Sierra of Hanford; two great grandchildren, Maze & Edzen of Fresno; two sisters, Debbie of Hanford, Jackie and husband Donnie of Texas, four brothers, David, Dennis and wife Frances of Oregon, Johnny and Bobby of Armona; numerous nieces and nephews; she is preceded in death by her father, Alfred Kaylor and mother Joanne Kaylor.

Family and Friends are invited to view Peggys legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.  

Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel

584-5591

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Olea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

