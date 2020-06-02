Pearl Marie Riedel
May 16, 1926-May 13, 2020
Pearl Marie Riedel, 93, of Selma, CA passed away on May 13th after complications with pneumonia. Jack, 96, her husband was by her side.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 16th, 1926 and raised by her parents George and Doris Rooney. At age 20, they moved to Pasadena, CA near extended family. She worked as a telephone operator during World War II, when she was introduced to Air Force pilot Jack Riedel. They were married in 1946 in Pasadena and raised the family in South Pasadena until moving to Selma in 1974.
Pearl and Jack raised 6 boys, Bob, Rich, Tom, Will, Ron and John.
Pearl is survived by her husband Jack of 74 years of marriage, her six sons, 16 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren with more on the way and her sister, Pat Nagel of Huntington Beach.
Pearl was immensely proud of her family and loved all the daughters-in-law and all the children and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Being involved with the boys' schools, Cub Scouts, Church functions and being with all her friends she had made over the many years were some of her most cherished memories. With her kindness and devotion to her family and friends, she touched each one of us and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
An intimate funeral took place on May 26th in Selma.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled after the current Covid issues subside.
