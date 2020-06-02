× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pearl Marie Riedel

May 16, 1926-May 13, 2020

Pearl Marie Riedel, 93, of Selma, CA passed away on May 13th after complications with pneumonia. Jack, 96, her husband was by her side.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 16th, 1926 and raised by her parents George and Doris Rooney. At age 20, they moved to Pasadena, CA near extended family. She worked as a telephone operator during World War II, when she was introduced to Air Force pilot Jack Riedel. They were married in 1946 in Pasadena and raised the family in South Pasadena until moving to Selma in 1974.

Pearl and Jack raised 6 boys, Bob, Rich, Tom, Will, Ron and John.

Pearl is survived by her husband Jack of 74 years of marriage, her six sons, 16 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren with more on the way and her sister, Pat Nagel of Huntington Beach.