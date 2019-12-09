{{featured_button_text}}
Pearl “Hope” Arnold

Pearl “Hope” Arnold

August 18, 1925 - November 30, 2019

On Nov. 30, 2019, our beloved mother and grandmother Hope, passed away peacefully at Glory Days Memory Care in Visalia.

Hope was born 94 years ago on Aug. 18, 1925 to Melvin and Dorthea McKown in Fairfax, West Virginia. She was the only sister to four younger brothers. As a teenager, her family moved to Pittsburgh PA, where at her aunt's gathering of mutual friends, she met her future husband Warren Arnold.

After Warren returned from seeing combat overseas during World War II, they married in February 1946. Hope became the mother to 3 sons and 2 daughters, and also raised two grandchildren.

Hope's life included years residing in West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Frankfurt Germany, and California, where for her husband, children and grandchildren, each house always felt like home.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Hope is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Warren, son Warren Jr., brothers, Will and Tom McKown, and grandsons, Geoffrey Simas, and Lance Hepworth.

Hope is survived by brothers, Mike and Gary McKown, sons, Edward (Vickie), and Patrick (Debi), daughters, Victoria Simas (Kenneth), and April Akins (David), 10 grandchildren, with who she shared many special memories, and 23 great grandchildren.

Hope's courageous 94 years will be fondly remembered by all, through her great style, recipes, and quick wit, and her grandchildren will always appreciate “Grandma's rules” whenever they visited her home.

Thank you, for the last year of Hope's care to Gloria, Melinda, and all the caretakers at Glory Days. Your dedication will always have a special place in our hearts.

Hope's remains will be placed with husband Warren in a private ceremony at San Joaquin National Cemetery.

Remembrances may be donated to Glory Days 1303 S. Pinkham St. Visalia, CA. 93292, and Kindred Hospice 4020 S. Demaree Suite B Visalia, CA 93277.

To plant a tree in memory of Pearl Arnold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments