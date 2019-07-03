Pauline Seward
October 1, 1927-June 28, 2019
Pauline Seward entered into an eternal rest on June 28th, 2019, surrounded by her loving and caring family.
Pauline was born October 1st, 1927, in West Point, Arkansas. She wed the love of her life Bob Seward on April 28th, 1946. She worked as a waitress at Woolworths in Poplar Bluff, Missouri from 1948 to 1952. Pauline and her family embarked on a journey to San Bernardino, California where she was a homemaker raising her three children. She launched her next career as a waitress for Sages at various locations from 1961 to 1978. Due to Bob's various work locations, they often moved from state to state, finally settling in Hanford, California in 1989.Pauline was a member of Glad Tidings Church for 22 years, often dedicating her time to various clubs found within the church. She loved and served the Lord for 48 glorious years.
Pauline leaves behind her three children: Jerry Seward and wife Brenda of Texas, her daughter Peggy Oliver of California, and son Greg Seward and wife Betty of Texas. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Bob Seward, and her son-in-law, Joe Oliver.
A viewing will take place at Glad Tidings Church on July 5th, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Rick McCoullough. Funeral arrangements are provided by Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.