Pauline Seward

October 1, 1927 – June 28, 2019

Pauline Seward, 91, of Hanford passed away June 28th. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 – 10:30 A.M. at Glad Tidings Church. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:30 A.M. at Glad Tidings Church in Hanford. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

Celebrate
the life of: Pauline Seward
