Paul V Pallares Sr, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2021, at the age of 87. Paul was born on April 8, 1933 in Deepwater, Texas. His parents were Meliton and Catalina Pallares. Paul was the second youngest of 12 siblings.
In 1938, Paul and his family moved to Selma and began their lives there. Paul attended school in Selma and worked in various jobs. At the age of 26, Paul attended Moler Barber College and began working as an apprentice in 1959. In 1972, Paul owned his own barber shop and worked there until retiring in 1996.
Paul married the love of his life, Carmen in 1953. They were married for 68 years at the time of his passing. Paul is survived by his two sisters, Frances Guzman of Fowler and Mercedes Serenil of Selma. Paul is survived by his 6 sons: Paul Jr, Robert, Richard, Raul, Meliton, and Daniel. Paul is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren.
Paul was a member of the Guadalupana Society at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Selma. He was a devoted parishioner there for his entire life.
Catholic burial mass will be January 16, at 9 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Paul will be laid to rest at the Floral Memorial Cemetery.
