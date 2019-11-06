Paul Mark Richards
March 12,1952-October 10, 2019
Paul Mark Richards, 67, passed away the morning of October 10, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ due to injuries and complications from a hiking accident. Paul was born March 12,1952 in Corona, CA and spent much of his childhood and formative years in Lompoc, CA. Paul joined the Navy and retired after 22 years with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. Most recently, Paul was a resident of Prescott, AZ.
Paul was preceded in death by his father Francis, wife Barbara and stepdaughter Tambra Lynn. Paul is survived by his daughter Christie, stepsons Robert, Dennis and Scott, grandchildren Kayla and Steven and great grandchild Cameron Paul. Paul is also survived by his mother Velda and siblings Kathleen, Charles, Rick, Timothy, Michael and Jeffry.
A service will be held at Lemoore Cemetery on November 12. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team (YCSRT).
