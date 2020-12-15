You have permission to edit this article.
Paul Denton Williams
Paul Denton Williams

July 9, 1942 December 9, 2020

Paul Denton Williams, 78, of Lemoore passed away December 9th. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 A.M. at Riverdale Assembly of God. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

