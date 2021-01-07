You have permission to edit this article.
Paul Arthur Cassiman
Paul Arthur Cassiman

August 12, 1939 - January 1, 2021

Paul Arthur Cassiman, 81, of Lemoore passed away January 1st. No services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

