Patrick Allen Mitchell
March 15, 1968 August 11, 2020
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Patrick Allen Mitchell. Patrick went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020. He was born in Englewood, Colorado, to Roy and Betty Mitchell on March 15, 1968.
Patrick graduated from Springfield High School in Missouri and soon after joined the US Navy and became an Aviation Electrician. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Rebecca (Cornell), of 27 years whom he met when he was enlisted at NAS Lemoore. He fell in love with her the very first night they met, and their lives became one, marrying on December 18, 1993.
After his time in the Navy, Patrick continued his higher education, earning an AA from College of the Sequoias and a bachelors degree in Christian Ministry from Fresno Pacific University. He worked for College of the Sequoias in various job positions for 23 years, ending with Media Technician.
Patricks greatest accomplishments were his and Rebeccas two daughters, Brenna and Emma, whom he profoundly loved. He was there cheering them on at their sports/cheer events as well as all their big achievements. He always looked forward to spending time with them, and as a family they often enjoyed watching TV shows and movies, trying new restaurants around California, and taking day trips to Pismo Beach.
Patrick had a passion for short term missions and youth ministries. He traveled to Guatemala, Arizona, Uganda, Haiti, Thailand, and China to share Gods word and the love of Jesus to all the people he encountered. Each year he looked forward to serving as a mentor to the youth through local ministries such as Camp Victory and Teens Encounter Christ (TEC), where he influenced the lives of many young people. Patricks favorite Bible verse was John 14:6 Jesus answered, I am the way and the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father except through me. He often wore the t-shirts from these ministry opportunities, and he loved explaining their message when people would ask him about the shirts.
Patrick is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Mitchell, and his father, Roy Mitchell. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca, their daughters, Brenna and Emma; his mother-in-law, Shela Cornell; brother-in-law, Douglas Cornell, and his wife Beth; Uncle James and Aunt Wilma Mitchell, as well as his cousins, friends, and colleagues.
Our family would like to thank those who sent their love, prayers, and support during this difficult time. We have felt the presence of the Lord, and we rejoice and have the peace that passes all understanding that we will be united again in Heaven.
There will be a private military service held at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Family and friends whose lives Patrick touched are invited to a Celebration of Life memorial to be held in the Spring of 2021.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.