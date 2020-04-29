Patricia Teresa Cardoza

When Patricia was ten years old, her sister Terri Lee (Curt Stonehocker, Lemoore) joined the family. A graduate of Island Union Elementary School and Lemoore High School, Patricia was a good student, participated in 4-H, and lettered as a member of the Tiger women's tennis team. She met Tony P. Cardoza of Hanford when she was fourteen years old. Although her mom was not fond of Tony, they were married August 22, 1964 and had two children: Mark was born in 1966 and Monica in 1969. Laura eventually warmed up to Tony. He worked for Crocker Bank and they established their home in Tulare, California, where Pat worked in floral design, insurance, and as a bookkeeper.