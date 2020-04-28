Patricia Teresa Cardoza
March 16, 1946 – April 24, 2020
Patricia Teresa Cardoza, 74, of Tulare passed away April 24th. Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
