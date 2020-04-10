Patricia 'Patti' Dianna Macalolooy
August 4, 1953-March 31, 2020
Patricia 'Patti' Dianna Macalolooy was called home to Heaven at the age of 66 on Tuesday, March 31st. Patti was born in Salinas, California; she proudly graduated from Salinas High School in 1971. She was very spiritual, loved watching ghost stories, enjoyed tending to her garden, doing arts and crafts with her family, and cooking food for everyone she loved.
She adored dragonflies, butterflies and angels. She worked in medical administration for 20 plus years and was recently retired.
Patti is survived by her husband Phillip Macalolooy, her children Ryan Eisert and his wife Shirley Blake of Oklahoma City, Marc Eisert and his wife Jennifer Eisert of Hanford, California, and Jennifer Knight of Visalia, California; her beloved grandchildren McKenna, Asher, Wyatt, Hudson, and Reeve; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Easter Joyce Provencio; her father Bernard Garcia; her two brothers Jeffrey and Gregory Garcia; her son-in-law Rex Knight; and stepfather Robert Provencio.
