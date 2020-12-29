Patricia Myra Giacomazzi Broemmel passed away on December 18, 2020, in Hanford, California, following a short struggle with cancer. She was born on March 17, 1940, in Hanford, California, to parents, Fred and Lilia (Curti) Giacomazzi. She was a graduate of Thomas McCarthy Catholic Elementary School and Hanford High School (Class of 1957). She was a member of the Midvalley 4-H Club and attained several awards and medals for her work with home economics and animal projects.
She attended San Jose State College (Class of 1961) where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Education and a teaching credential. Patricia taught elementary school at the Lemoore Naval Air Station for many years.
Patricia raised three sons, Jason, Patrick, and Scott in the Reedley area. She was involved in their school activities and in the agriculture community. She was a graduate of the distinguished Agricultural Leadership Program (Class Ten).
For over 25 years, Patricia resided in Berkeley, CA. She earned a Masters Degree in Theology & Bioethics from the Graduate Theological Union, located on the University of California Berkeley Campus. Patricia worked as a chaplain at several hospitals in the Bay Area.
On most holidays, she volunteered at soup kitchens serving the homeless. She was devoted to her Catholic faith, participating in her church and spending time at several retreat centers in the mountains and by the sea.
Patricia enjoyed skiing and taught the sport to her sons, nieces, and nephew. She led a healthy lifestyle, practicing yoga, gardening, hiking, and adventuring in the mountains and coastal areas. Recently, she visited the Sequoia National Park and Morro Bay with her sons.
She loved her annual family trip to Arizona to watch the San Francisco Giants Spring training games. She found joy traveling and exploring the U.S. and many countries throughout the world.
Patricia was very well-read and had a passion for political discussion. She would strongly share her educated viewpoints on many issues facing our world today. During the pandemic, she relocated to Hanford to shelter-in-place in her home town. She turned 80 on March 17, the historic date of the official Covid Lockdown.
Patricia is survived by sons, Jason Broemmel (Jessica Gensley) of San Francisco, CA; Patrick Broemmel (Tracy Culinane) of Nantucket, MA; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Giacomazzi of Hanford, CA; nephew, Dino Giacomazzi (Julie) of Hanford, CA; nieces, Gina Hageboeck of Lafayette, CA; Cara Fernandez (Mark) of Saratoga, CA; Mia Giacomazzi (Nagendra Cuddalore Patta) of Amsterdam, Netherlands; eight great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Broemmel; parents, Fred and Lilia Giacomazzi; & brother, Donald Giacomazzi.
Funeral services will be privately held due to Covid-19 restrictions. Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice.
