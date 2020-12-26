With great sadness we announce the passing of Patricia Daisy Dulany Martella. Patty passed away on December 16, 2020. She was born in Hanford on October 24, 1950 to Eugene and Betty Dulany. Patty attended elementary school in Lemoore and then graduated from Hanford High School in 1968.
Patty grew up on Skaggs Street in Lemoore. She remembers playing outside until the street lights came on and being invited to bake with her neighbor after school. She spent many nights playing cards with family and spending summers at Dinkey Creek.
On May 3, 1969 Patty married Robin Martella. They raised 4 children all while building their business, Martella Auction Company. Patty could be seen at each auction clerking and helping customers.
Patty enjoyed attending all of her childrens activities. Including a trip overseas to watch her boys play soccer, attending many Ballet Workshop recitals, and spending time at the Kings Fair.
She was known as Mema to her 13 beloved grandchildren. She enjoyed watching their many activities; volleyball, soccer, baseball games, showing at the fair, and their school events. She always cherished traveling and gambling with her sister in law Shirley, playing cards with her sisters, visiting her cousin Sandy and the Souza clan, and enjoying her home in Cayucos.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents Eugene Dulany and Betty Kredo, her brother Edward Dulany, her niece Gina McKinley, her nephew Jason Martella, and her father and mother in-law Art and Jane Martella. Patty leaves behind her beloved children, Merrianne (Jeff) Stout, Robin (Chris) Jones, Justin (Anita) Martella and Jeremy (Allison) Martella; her precious grandchildren, Riggin Martella, Dulany Jones, Griffith Jones, Madison Martella, Colby Jones, Tyler Stout, Carson Martella, Dylan Stout, Bennett Martella, Easton Martella, Alexander Martella, Antonio Martella, and Dominic Martella, the father of her children, Robin Martella, her sisters Dorothy McKinley and Betty Oliveria, her step brothers Willie (Roni) Dulany and Roland (Kelly) Dulany, her partner in crime Shirley Martella, her dear cousin Sandy Souza, and her goddaughter Ashley Cansler.
A private family ceremony will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers donations in remembrance of Patty may be made to Molly Janes Angels, 9172 Frontier Street, Hanford, CA 93230 or the charity of your choice.
