Patricia Ann Henderson
November 26, 1941 – December 22, 2019
Patricia Ann Henderson (Pat) passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 after a long illness. Pat was born on November 26, 1941 in Henrietta, Oklahoma to Edith and Jack Kelly. She married her husband of 62 years on June 22, 1957, and had 3 children.
She is survived by her husband Joe Henderson of Avenal, 2 children: Debbra Tuck of Spokane, WA & Mark Henderson of Avenal, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren with the 16th great granddaughter being born the day Patricia is laid to rest, 1 brother: Jimmy Kelly of Yuma, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Tony Henderson in October, 2018, grandson Joseph Henderson in February, 2019 and her sister Jackie Napier, who died earlier this month.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29th from 12:00 – 3:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 30th at 1:30 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations in Pat's memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650.
