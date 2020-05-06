Patricia Ann Harper Williamson Souza
July 10, 1942-April 20, 2020
Patricia Ann Harper Williamson Souza was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma July 10, 1942, and passed into eternity April 29, 2020. She was survived by one brother Earl Harper of Ardmore, Oklahoma, and two sisters Neta Harper Gravance of Lemoore, Ca. & Laquita Lockheart of Ivanhoe, Ca., four daughters & three son in-laws; Rita Walker & husband Dalton Walker of Hanford, Ca. Sandra Tuck, & husband Stanley Tuck of Armona, Ca. Terrie Santos & husband Fernando Santos of Riverdale, Ca. JoAnn Sorondo of Fresno, Ca. one son; Ike Williamson & wife Beth Williamson of Coalinga, Ca. 11 grandchildren; Dalton Walker III, Leah Gilcrease, Lauren Andrade, Wyatt Williamson, Richard Rico, Emily Sake, Jessie Santos, Phillip Sorondo, Kenneith Sorondo, Brooke Silva, Isaac Silva, & 9 great-grandchildren. Patricia was a lifelong resident of Kings County and will be laid to rest in Armona, Ca. She dearly loved her family will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Arrangements under the direct of Yost & Webb Funeral Care
213 Irwin St. Hanford, Ca 93230. 559-582-5400
