Patricia Ann Harper Williamson
0 entries

Patricia Ann Harper Williamson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Ann Harper Williamson Souza

July 10, 1942-April 20, 2020

Patricia Ann Harper Williamson Souza was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma July 10, 1942, and passed into eternity April 29, 2020. She was survived by one brother Earl Harper of Ardmore, Oklahoma, and two sisters Neta Harper Gravance of Lemoore, Ca. & Laquita Lockheart of Ivanhoe, Ca., four daughters & three son in-laws; Rita Walker & husband Dalton Walker of Hanford, Ca. Sandra Tuck, & husband Stanley Tuck of Armona, Ca. Terrie Santos & husband Fernando Santos of Riverdale, Ca. JoAnn Sorondo of Fresno, Ca. one son; Ike Williamson & wife Beth Williamson of Coalinga, Ca. 11 grandchildren; Dalton Walker III, Leah Gilcrease, Lauren Andrade, Wyatt Williamson, Richard Rico, Emily Sake, Jessie Santos, Phillip Sorondo, Kenneith Sorondo, Brooke Silva, Isaac Silva, & 9 great-grandchildren. Patricia was a lifelong resident of Kings County and will be laid to rest in Armona, Ca. She dearly loved her family will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Arrangements under the direct of Yost & Webb Funeral Care

213 Irwin St. Hanford, Ca 93230. 559-582-5400

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Williamson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News