Owen Ransom Schales., Jr. Oly

Owen cast off his earthly bonds to be with the Lord on March 5, 2021, after struggling with a short illness. He was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments. Owen loved the Lord and was committed to his faith. He was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, attending Mass at The Shaver Lake Catholic Service, where he served as an Usher.
Owen was born on January 22, 1943, to Owen Schales Sr. and Era Murphy Schales, (both deceased) in Hanford. His family was rounded out by two older brothers, C.M. (deceased & wife Clara), and Bobby Schales (wife Ruth) and a younger sister, Janet Schales (Joe Freitas).
Owen grew up on Cedar Street in Armona, attending Armona Elementary and graduating from Hanford High School, Class of1961. He served six years in the California Air National Guard in Fresno.
Owen spent most of his working years as a machinist at both Pats Automotive Supply in Hanford and Lemoore Auto Supply. He retired from Leprino Foods in Lemoore in 2002 after eleven years. While working, he and his wife Jeanne, spent weekends and vacation time building their dream home on property they had bought on Cressman Road, Shaver Lake in 1990. Owen was so proud to have their children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren visiting, having campfires, tobogganing and playing dominoes and cards. They lovingly called him Papa Oly. He also enjoyed many years of getting together with neighbors and friends on Cressman Road. After retiring, they also spent the winter in Pismo Beach, where Owen wouldnt have to split wood or shovel snow. For many years Owen also enjoyed camping with longtime friends above Bass Lake at Deer Camp.
Owen was known by his family as Junior and his many friends as Oly. Owens friends meant everything to him. He always waved or honked at everyone.
Owen is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Jeanne Avila Schales, whom he first met in 1967. They eventually got back together in 1984, marrying on November 7, 1987. He is survived by his children, Gary (Kathleen, wife and Nicholas and Katie), Jennifer (Robert Kennedy, husband, Blair Bass, Bailey, Dylan, Bradie Altom and Marshall Kennedy) and Mary-Elizabeth (Shane Brown husband, Madison Williams, Tyler and Thomas) and 15 great-grandchildren. Owen Oly will be dearly missed by all.
Rosary and Celebration of Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Laton, CA. (Masks required). Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford, CA. Due to CA strict, draconian COVID guidelines, only 15 family members are allowed. We will celebrate Olys life after the services at The Hanford Fraternal Hall on 10th Avenue, Hanford CA.
