Owedar Gloria Jean Bowen
April 27, 1927 -August 4, 2020
Mrs. Owedar Gloria Jean Bowen, a native of Maypearl, Texas, was born on April 27, 1927 to Allie and Willie Bertha Alexander. She relocated to Hanford, California in 1937 with her parents. She received her elementary education in the Lakeside district of Hanford and graduated from Hanford High School in 1945.
A resident of Hanford for 83 years, Mrs. Bowen was very well known and loved in the community. She was famous for her extraordinary culinary skills, and delighted in providing countless meals, which always included her delicious baked bread and an array of scrumptious made-from-scratch desserts. Along with her husband, Mr. Alonzo Bowen, Mrs. Bowen owned and operated their first hamburger stand and laundromat located on Hanford-Armona Road in Hanford. They then assumed ownership of Chris Burger Stand on 10th Avenue where she delighted the masses with her famous hamburgers, tacos and chili dogs. She was later employed as a clerk at the Kings Rehabilitation Thrift Store and retired in 1987. After retirement, she and her husband became foster parents where they continued to love, nurture and provide guidance to a number of children.
Mrs. Bowen was a member of the Southside Church of God for over 70 years and holds the record for having its longest membership. As a member, she faithfully served in various capacities including, but not limited to, choir member, usher, and Sunday school teacher. She was also the director of special programs where she assigned speeches, and wrote and directed many of the plays performed for holidays and special occasions.
A kind-hearted woman who was well-known for having a tremendous flair for fashion, Mrs. Bowen felt no outfit was complete if it wasnt accompanied by one of her signature hats.
With her family by her bedside, Mrs. Bowen was joyfully received into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Left to follow her legacy of faith, hope and love are her children: Allie Edwards of Berkeley, California; Alethea Bowen and Aleta Gibbs both of Hanford, California; Rodney (Sheilah) Bowen of Fresno, California; Brenda Bowen and Sharon Lewis both of Hanford, California; Joseph (Kowonia) Bowen of Wichita, Kansas; and Ryan (Talmidge) Bowen of Roanoke, Texas; 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; one aunt: Maggie Fletcher of Ft. Worth, Texas.
Private services may be viewed online Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at www.wscog.org.
Public viewing on Monday, August 17, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Yost & Webb Funeral Home, 1002 T Street, Fresno, California.
