Oscar Jesus Temores
September 20, 1996 – November 30, 2019
Oscar Jesus Temores, 23 was born and raised in the Central Valley, having spent a majority of his upbringing in the small town of Lemoore.
A Master-at-Arms for the United States Navy, his untimely passing occurred while Oscar had been on patrol at the JEB Little Creek Fort Story in Norfolk, Virginia.
Beloved by all who met him, Oscar was a recognizable face throughout both his local and military communities, respectively. He was a charming personality with a talent for making those around him laugh through any circumstance. A talented leader, Oscar had every interest of pursuing his career in the Navy from a young age, and upon entering the armed services, he made it his priority to continue to climb in rank and was well on his way. The middle-eldest of three boys, Oscar proved to be the most level-headed of the bunch for his ability to forgive and continue to love unconditionally. His lasting impression on the world will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of sharing even one moment with him.
Oscar is survived by his wife, Bethany and their 2-year-old son, Damien; his mother, Celina Martinez, father Ricardo Temores Sr., and brothers, Ricky, Benny and Matthew. He also leaves behind his grandmothers, Alba Martinez and Amparo Temores. Oscar also leaves behind his father & mother-in-law, Alfredo & Jacqueline Loera and sister & brother-in-law, Aileen & Jhan Carlo Acevedo and brother-in-law, Nathan Loera. Oscar also leaves behind to cherish his memory many aunts, uncles, cousins and many extended family members and friends.
Family and Friends are invited to view Oscar's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. and then a Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 14th at 10:00 a.m. all at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church; 870 N. Lemoore Ave, Lemoore followed by Burial with U.S. Navy Military Funeral Honors at Lemoore Cemetery; 1441 N. Lemoore Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
