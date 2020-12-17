Ollie Mae McCullar

Ollie Mae Shropshire McCullar, 81, of Selma, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Fresno, after a brief struggle with leukemia.
She leaves her son, Patrick McCullar; daughter, Vickie La Freniere, her husband Barry, their son Blake, and his wife Tessa.
Born in Allen, OK to William and Hazel Shropshire, she was the ninth of nine children. She moved with her mother to Selma at the age of 10. She met her husband, Arlin Ray McCullar, in Selma, and they were married in 1956.
Ollie was employed by Bank of America, and later as a book keeper for Safeway and Albertsons.
In retirement Ollie enjoyed her extended family and friends, genealogy, writing poetry, reading, and spending time with the Bingo ladies.
