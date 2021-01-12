Ollie Louise (Inabnit) Brown

Ollie was born on February 10, 1946 in Lemoore Ca and entered into Eternal rest on December 20, 2020 in Hanford Ca. Ollie was the 6th of 7 children born to Abe Inabnit and Mildred (Walker) Inabnit. Ollie grew up in the Lemoore/Hanford area attending Lemoore and Armona grade schools, graduating from Hanford High School with the class of 1963. After graduating High school she went on to working at Textile Mills in Armona, Calspun Mills in Parlier, Wendigo Mills in Armona, Hanford Community Hospital and Contadina in Hanford. On February 11, 1978 she married the love of her life, Wayne John Brown at the Hanford Church of God. They were married 38 years when Wayne passed away in January 2016.
Ollie was an amazing lady who had a way of touching the hearts of all who knew her. She loved animals of all sorts and they loved her too. Animals would gravitate to her as though they knew they would be safe, well fed and loved. Ollie has had the occasional opossum wonder into her yard, which she would sit and giggle about as she would watch out the patio window while it was eating the cats food. Ollie had a love for her family that nothing could ever compare to. She would move mountains for absolutely any of us. She always looked forward to spending time with each and every one of us. But above her love for her family she loved our Lord. Every chance she had, she would tell all who would listen that God comes first. That his coming is near and that we have to be ready.
Ollie is survived by her stepdaughter Sharon Mishan (Osha), grandsons Jacob Riley and Noah Mishan, her brother Glenn Inabnit (Lenora), sisters Violet Miller, Doris Herriage, Shirley Inabnit, Marie Barrett, and Vicki Souza (Robert Lusk) Four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many more great nieces and nephews. Ollie is preceded in death by her husband Wayne John Brown (2016), her parents Abe Inabnit (1955), Mildred (Walker) Inabnit (2002), her brother Charles "Sonny" Inabnit (1983), brother in laws Harlen Miller(1980) William "Bud" Edmonds (1988), George Herriage (2014), Stephen "Steve" Barrett (2019), nephew John William Inabnit (2017) and niece Rebecca Ann Inabnit (2019)
There will be a viewing on January 14, 2021 at Peoples Funeral Chapel located at 501 N Douty St. Hanford Ca. 9:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m followed by a graveside service at the Hanford Cemetery at 11:30 a.m
