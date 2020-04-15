Norman Thomas
December 16, 1939 – April 14, 2020

Norman Thomas of Lemoore passed away in Hanford on Tuesday, April 14th at the age of 80. Norman was born to Samuel and May Thomas and grew up on the Santa Rosa Rancheria. He was a mechanic and a farmer. He would help anyone who needed it. He would fix people's cars. He enjoyed gardening, growing his peppers and tomatoes. He liked to travel to the coast and joke around with people. He liked to rock & roll. He liked the Coasters but his theme song was Rod Stewart's Forever Young.

He is survived by his sister Martha Sorondo of the Santa Rosa Rancheria along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Private services will be held.

Private services will be held.

