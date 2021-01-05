Norman Landweer

Norman V Landweer, Dad to Martha Lynn Landweer, Annette Frank and Dianne White, lived a long and very full life he achieved Eagle Scout status by 18 and continued in Scouting to take leadership positions into the 1960's. He married mom, Evelyn Matthews of Riverside, California in 1950 and remained married to her for over 66 years. He pursued 3 careers first joining the US Navy just out of high school during the Korean conflict. Dad, the Chief, retired after 20+ years from the Navy, his last duty assignment was from NAS Lemoore. He has been a resident of Kings County since 1961. He subsequently went to work in three lumber and/or hardware operations: Central Lumber in Hanford and Laton, and Danielson's Hardware in Armona. There wasnt a piece of lumber, fence, hardware, screw or bolt he didnt know. His last career for 17 years was caring for mom until she died in 2016. Since the early 60s dad was a faithful congregant in two local churches, holding many positions of leadership in both. Dads major hobby was to sing in Barbershop harmony in both the chorus and quartets for over 40 years with both the Hanford and Visalia chapters of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing In America, Inc. now known as the Barbershop Society. Dad was very social and loved a good joke, actually spending his last weekend on earth enjoying time sitting outside with neighbors chatting and laughing. Dad saw three daughters, Martha Lynn, Annette, and Dianne to adulthood, and through Annette and Dianne has 5 grandchildren, Peter, Phillip, Benjamin, Sean and Amber and 8 great-grandchildren.
Friends may pay their respects on Saturday, January 9, 2020 from 1-4pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA. A graveside service with Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, January 12, 2020 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA.
Also, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Capitol Improvement Fund at Grace Bible Church, 707 W Fargo Ave, Hanford, CA 93230.
