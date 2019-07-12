{{featured_button_text}}
Norman John Homen, Sr.

December 11, 1932 – June 28, 2019

Norman John Homen, Sr. passed away in Arizona at the age of 86. Norman was born in Oxnard to Joseph and Lena Homen. He joined the Army where he fought in the Korean War. He married Connie Lou and he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Norman was a manufacturing engineer and an artistic wood builder. He could make amazing things with his scroll saw and would also make rocking chairs and other types of furniture out of wood.

Norman is survived by his son Norman Homen and his wife Tammy of Mission Viejo, 2 grandchildren: Bryan Homen and Brad Homen both of Anaheim Hills and his brother Donald Homen of Newark. He was precedd in death by his wife Connie Lou Homen in 2002.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 A.M. at Grangeville Cemetery.

