Norman Howard Jaekle
May 19, 1925 – November 21, 2019
Norman Howard Jaekle, 94 years old, born in Buffalo, NY on May 19,1925, met the Lord peacefully on November 21, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his children, in Hanford, CA. He lived a wonderful life full of adventure, humor, public service, and unconditional love. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessens from Grandpa during his 94 years. After serving as a medic in WWII, he moved west and met the love of his life, Ann Harriet (Blankenship) Jaekle. He worked and became in charge of the largest chicken ranch in California. He retired from civil service with honors at the Lemoore Naval Air Base. He then helped build Glad Tidings Church from the ground up and maintained the building and grounds for years thereafter. His dedication and relentless work ethic are an inspiration. Norm's ability to be kind and give unconditional love in the hardest of times was unprecedented. A man of many talents who loved to laugh and be humorous. He went above and beyond for his family and friends.
His legacy lives on with his grandchildren, Anna Sanderson and Jonas Howard Low, great-grandchildren, Alysann, Chasity, Lotus, Cocora, Sage, David, and Bowen, and great-niece, Beverly Olivera.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6th from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. all at GTC; 750 E. Grangeville Blvd, Hanford with Burial immediately following at Reedley Cemetery with U.S. Navy military funeral honors; 2185 S. Reed Ave, Reedley, CA.
Family and Friends are invited to view Norm's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
