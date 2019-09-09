Norma Angelica Sanchez
May 28, 1957 – August 22, 2019
Norma A. Sanchez, 62 of Hanford, was called home on August 22, 2019 with her family by her side. Norma was born in Fresno, California, the older of two children to Roberto German and Juanita “Jennie” Sanchez.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Raul “Rene” Sanchez, two children Leticia (Tony) Navarro of Laton, Gabriel (Carina) Torres of Modesto; five grandchildren Crystal Celis, Kristain Romero, Zekey Gomez, Isaac Torres and Elias Torres; three great-grandchildren Jonathan Ridge Jr., Angelica Dominguez and Julian Cano, Sister Yolanda (Frank) Gonzales from Hanford and loving nieces and nephews.
Norma graduated from Lyles College of Beauty in Hanford where she went on to make a life time career. She opened her own salon were she met and made long lasting friendships which gave her the opportunity to expand and open a greater salon. Aside of her own business she managed to assist other hair salon entities in the community. After 30+ years in business her husband and herself in barked in a new adventure and founded the O.G. Styles car club. Their mission was to go out, support local car clubs and hold charity events such as; Toys for Tots and Valley Children's Hospital. Aside of her involvement in the community, she was a devoted Catholic at Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Brigid. Norma was the president of the Guadalupanos Society. She loved decorating thee alter for the Virgin Mary to celebrate and accompany in the processions at Saint Anthony's Cathedral in Fresno every 12th of December. Due to love of her Mexican culture, Norma was proud of bringing the Aztec dance tradition to Immaculate Heart of Mary where it is performed in honor of the Virgin Mary. She was also a member of the Legion of Mary where the members of the legion are primarily engaged in the performance of spiritual works of mercy.
Norma loved family time and enjoyed creating themed birthday parties. Her themed parties would bring family and friends together for fun and laughter. Music was always her great escape whether it was karaoke or listening to oldies, gospel or Mexican songs. In her spare time she loved to watch movies with her husband and grandchildren. She had the greatest sense of humor, loved to kid around and make anyone laugh. There was never a dull moment with the loving Norma. She lived her life to the fullest spiritually. Her greatest gifts were giving love, protection and support to her family.
The rosary will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church; 200 E. Florinda Street Hanford, Ca 93230 on Saturday, September 14th from 11:30am-12:00pm followed by the funeral mass service starting at 12:00pm. After the mass, family and friends are invited to the reception to join the family and send their condolences.
