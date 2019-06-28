Noreen Adams
November 15, 1936-June 18, 2019
Noreen Adams went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2019. She was a strong, caring, kind, and beautiful person. Noreen and her husband, Fred, were together for more than 40 years, and he lovingly cared for her throughout her five-year battle with cancer. God's peace was evident and ever present during her struggle. Her faith did not waiver even through the darkest days. She is now free of pain and spending eternity with her Lord and Savior.
Noreen was born on November 15, 1936 in Stratford, CA, to Elmer and Anita Lawson. She attended school in her hometown at Stratford Elementary, where she was the valedictorian. She went to Lemoore High School, where she loved playing tennis and was a proud member of the California Scholastic Federation. Noreen went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, at the University of California Los Angeles. She was the ultimate UCLA Bruin fan, and being around Noreen, it was hard not to root for the “blue and gold”, too.
Her first professional job was with Boeing Aircraft in the late 1950s. She then spent a few years in Germany working for the American Servicemen's Club. After moving back to the USA, she worked as a bookkeeper, and ultimately joined the Kings County Welfare Department where she was a dedicated and caring social worker for 24 years. Her work with the county had a lasting impact on her life, and it was always evident in the empathy that she showed to others.
To know Noreen is to know how much she loved to travel! From Switzerland and Austria to England, Germany, France, Mexico, the British Isles…and don't forget each and every one of the 50 states…she truly traveled the globe. And if she wasn't on land or in the air, she was sailing the blue seas on a cruise ship - Alaska, Panama, Mexico, the Caribbean, and many others. She could have easily written a host of travel guides, but her forte was travel itineraries. Every trip was packed full of activity, right down to the minute. Trips were for sightseeing; home was for relaxation! One of her favorite things to do was to document each trip in her memorabilia albums. She had a collection of dozens of albums full of travel brochures and tickets, and shelves full of souvenirs.
Noreen was preceded in death by her infant son, Stephen; sister, June; and three brothers: Elmer Jr, Bob, and Don. She is survived by her husband, Fred; son, Chris; grandson, Justin; his wife Alina; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Margaret and Connie.
In lieu of flowers. Please make donation to your favorite charity or the City Of Hope.
A memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday, July 12, Glad Tidings Church, 750 E. Grangeville Blvd in Hanford.
