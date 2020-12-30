You have permission to edit this article.
Noel Stretch Eugene Derouin
December 25, 1937 December 23, 2020

Noel Stretch Eugene Derouin, 82, of Lemoore passed away December 23rd. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

