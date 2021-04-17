Noel "Stretch" Eugene Derouin

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Noel Eugene Derouin affectionately known as “Stretch” went home to Our Heavenly Father, two days before his 83rd birthday.
Stretch was born to Philip and Anna Derouin on December 25, 1937 in Escanaba, Michigan. He was their first-born and a big brother to Philip, Roger and Ginny. After graduating in 1956 from Escanaba High School, he chased his dreams of serving his country by enlisting in the United States Navy. His military assignments took him along the East coast, California, Puerto Rico and Iceland. During his career, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon and numerous Good Conduct Medals. After 23 years in the Navy, Stretch retired in Lemoore and continued to work another 7 years in civil service.
Stretch was a loving father to Noel Derouin, Robin Walker, Kim Ehlert, Rusty Derouin, Gary Vogt and (late) Sue Louereiro. He was greatly loved and affectionately known as “Poppa” by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was looked up to by his nieces and nephews. Stretch is preceded in death by his parents, brother Rodger and Laura, his devoted wife of 31 years.
Stretch lived a life of service. Beyond the military, he selflessly volunteered throughout the community including Knights of Columbus, Fleet Reserve Association, Kings County Elections Office and Lemoore Senior Center. Stretch loved motorcycles, midget races and NASCAR. He loved ushering at church every Sunday. He loved his family, friends and community. He was humorous, kind, gentle, smart, fun and loved to dance. He knew no strangers and never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He will be missed by many.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, April 23rd at 1:00 P.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stretchs memory to: Lemoore Senior Center Roof Fund, 789 S 18th Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245.
