Nettie P. Chavez
December 25, 1921-October 19, 2019
Heaven heralded another angel when Nettie P. Chavez passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 97, surrounded by her family.
Nettie was born on December 25, 1921, in Anaheim, California to parents Maria Gutierrez and Juan Perez. The family moved to Kings County while her father worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. Hanford, CA would become her permanent home where she would go to school, marry, work, and raise a family.
On February 23, 1941, Nettie married the love of her life Jimmy Chavez. During WWII, shortly after getting married, Jimmy was deployed to the Pacific. Nettie demonstrated her strength during this time rearing two sons, Jim and Richard, and working to raise her family. The family mourned the loss of their baby Arthur and were joyous to add Patty to the family. Nettie and Jimmy were married over 50 years before his passing on October 22, 1992.
After 40 years, Nettie celebrated retirement from Del Monte cannery in Kingsburg. Despite her long shifts, she took pride in her work and wore the cleanest, neatest aprons and clothes one had ever seen.
After retirement, Nettie became a master Bingo player and enjoyed the game well into her 90's with her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening as evidenced by her green thumb that produced beautiful plants and flowers throughout her yard. Most importantly was her enjoyment of family dinners and teaching the traditions of perfect “tamales” and “rice.” Lastly, Nettie read her hometown newspaper until the last years of her life.
Nettie was preceded in death by her husband James Chavez and siblings Robert, Manuel, Joe, Raymond, Maggie, and Mary and her son Arthur. She is survived by three children: Jim and his wife, Maribel; Richard and his wife, Trish; and Pat and her husband, John. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was thankful to live to see five generations of her family.
On All Saints Day (11/1), we will honor Nettie P. Chavez. Viewing will be from 10am-12pm at Whitehurst McNamara followed by a 12:30pm Rosary and 1pm Mass at St. Brigid's Catholic Church in Hanford. Her final resting place will be Calvary Cemetery next to her husband Jimmy Chavez. May God rest her soul.
