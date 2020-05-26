× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Naomi Tagawa

February 20, 1920 – May 19, 2020

Naomi Tagawa of Hanford, California, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with her dear friends by her side. Naomi had joyous 100th birthday celebrations in February and she gave thanks to God for the special blessings He bestowed on her. She was born February 20, 1920 to Sakutaro (George) Tagawa and Tazu (Nishiyama) Tagawa in Hanford, CA, and was the youngest of three girls.

Naomi attended local schools and graduated from Hanford High School in 1938. She attended fashion design school in San Francisco and returned home after she graduated to help work in her parents' laundry business. Friends used artwork of some of her fashion designs, this past year, to make notecards which are now sold at the Taoist Temple Cultural History Museum or L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room & Emporium. She ran the Kings Hand Laundry until she was just shy of 95 years old!