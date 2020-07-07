Nancy Lee Esajian
October 10, 1952-June 8, 2020
Nancy Lee Esajian passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro Hospital. Nancy was born to Henry and Helen Esajian of Kingsburg on October 10, 1952. Nancy attended Kingsburg schools and after graduation went on to attend Reedley College. She later in life got a B.A. degree in Fine Art at CSU Fresno.Nancy made her first career as a hairdresser then later went on to work at UCSF Medical Center as an analyst for a Thoracic Specialist all the while pursuing her love of art, music and travel. She did mosaic art as well as original jewelry and sculpture.Nancy had a sense of adventure and lived in New York, Carmel, Sacramento and eventually settled in the Bay Area.
She is survived by her brother Larry and his wife Cathy, two nephews and their spouses; Jeff and Helena of Prather, Todd and Sarah of Kingsburg and 6 great nieces as well as her beloved dog Beethoven and many cousins, friends, and neighbors.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at a later date.
