On Monday January 4, 2021, Nancy Jo Randall, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 79 in the comfort of her home in Laton, CA. Nancy was born on July 29, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri to Harold and Lucille Burbank. She spent most of her early years helping care for her 7 siblings. At the age of 17, Nancy met the love of her life George Randall. They were married on August 29, 1959 in Murphysboro, IL.
George and Nancy raised 3 children together David, Randy, and Kim. In 1966, George and Nancy along with their 3 children relocated to California. Nancy was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her husband and children. Her home was one of her proudest accomplishments. After her children were grown, Nancy went on to be a hostess at Jack in the Box and IHOP restaurants in Hanford, CA. It was there that Nancy made many longtime friendships. In Nancy's younger years, she spent many enjoyable nights on the dance floor two stepping with Ruffles and Rawhides.
Nancy was proceeded in death by her father Harold, mother Lucille, step father Jimmy, brothers Pete and Gary, sister Sharon, and granddaughter Adrian. She is survived by her loving husband George, three children David, Randy, and Kim as well as 10 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Surviving grandchildren include Jed (Sara), Colby (Emily), JoAnna, Jason, Jillian (Tony), Justine (Justin), Troy (Sabrina), Jake, Roy (Chanelle), Alice (Jordan), and Sabrina. Great grandchildren include Kendra, D.J. Owen, Evan, Jaylena, Preston, Vylit, Colton, Aden, Marilyn, Frankie, Colby Jr., Tyler, Joseph, Fanci, Aryah, Stormy, and Everly. Also surviving are siblings Judy, Robert, Sandy, Janey, and Joey.
Nancy will be forever loved and missed by her loving family and cherished
friends!
At Nancy's request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to her family.
