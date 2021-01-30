Nancy Jo Cecil (n*e Wiltshire)

Nancy Jo Cecil (née Wiltshire) passed away on January 26th, 2021 at home, surrounded by family and her beloved dog, Sammy.
Nancy was born in Hanford, California on June 17th, 1946 to Raymond and Betty Jo Wiltshire. After Betty Jo's passing, Ray married Wynne Williams, eventually bringing three brothers and one special sister into her life. In 1976, Nancy married Tom Cecil, finding the family she always wanted with Toms four children.
Nancy was a 1964 graduate of Hanford High School and a 1968 graduate of the University of the Pacific, graduating with a Bachelors Degree in Social Work. After working in Hanford as a social worker, Nancy took the opportunity to work in a childrens home in Scotland. After two years abroad, she returned to Hanford, where, over the course of the next fifty years, she worked for Kings County Probation and Social Services and volunteered for CASA of Kings County and other such local organizations, continually working for the betterment and benefit of Kings County.
Along the way, Nancy made many, many, many friends and influenced the lives of countless people, many of whom became life-long friends. It was impossible to go anywhere with her and not be recognized by someone who wanted to chat and catch up. They live all over the world and have been in touch with her continually over the many years. She was so grateful for the many cards, texts, calls, flowers, and visits.
Nancy was a woman of strong faith and attended the Lemoore Presbyterian Church. She was an active participant, volunteering to serve and help however she could.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Cecil, mother Betty Jo Wiltshire, father Raymond Wiltshire, and mother Wynne Wiltshire. Mourning her loss are her children Jeff (RD) Cecil, Chuck (Carrie) Cecil, Laura (John) Fitzgerald, and Wesley (Denise) Cecil, and her granddaughters Taylor Cecil, Delaney Fitzgerald, Madison Fitzgerald, Lauren Fitzgerald, Kennedy Fitzgerald, and Charli Cecil. She leaves behind her sister Elizabeth (Steve) Heimlich, brothers Ray (Tamara) Wiltshire, Jonathan Wiltshire, David (Tracey) Wiltshire, Christopher (Kelsey), and “sister” Jennifer Mori (née Webb). She also leaves her beloved nephews and niece Ryan (Darin) Heimlich, Corey Heimlich, Tyler Heimlich, Jonathan (Tara) Wilshire, Luke Wiltshire, Halle (Michael) Dobbs, and great-nephew Lincoln Heimlich.
Nancy leaves behind a legacy of compassion and respect, concern and empathy, hard work and leisure, the importance of a good laugh, and the value of love and caring. She loved a good book or a good movie. She loved Peeps (slightly dried out), Panera, and taking her nephews to the carwash. And she made the BEST pilaf. Most importantly, Nancy loved everyone.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no memorial. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. If you wish to honor Nancy, you may donate in her name to the American Kidney Foundation or the Lemoore Presbyterian Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.