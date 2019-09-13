Nancy E. Griffin
February 6, 1941-September 8, 2019
Nancy E. Griffin, born in Ashland KY on February 6, 1941, passed on September 8, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer.
Nancy married her husband, Wilburn Griffin, on June 16, 1962. They were married for 54 years prior to Will's passing in December 2016. They made their home in Hanford, California, raising three children there. Will retired from Pirelli Armstrong after 25 years and he and Nancy enjoyed their retirement years by traveling and spending time with their friends and family.
Nancy was active in Sweet Adeline's for several years. She loved to sing and perform. She also worked for many years in the property management industry.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Wilburn and two brothers, Glenn Whitt of Bakersfield, CA and Thomas Whitt of Fresno, CA.
Nancy is survived by three children, Joseph Griffin and his wife Brenda, of Hanford. Gary Griffin and his wife Cori of Hanford. And Betty Ann Griffin of Tushka, OK. Seven grandchildren, Robert, Brittany, Jake, Amanda, Ellason, William and Abigail. Three great grandchildren, Jayce, Audrey and Oliver. Two additional great granddaughters are due later this year. Her sisters Joyce Murphy of Idaho and Betty Ross of Nevada, one brother Wayne Whitt of North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, remembrances may be sent to The American Cancer Society in Nancy's name.
