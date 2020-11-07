You have permission to edit this article.
Myron K. Hikalea
Myron K. Hikalea

March 24, 1963 October 31, 2020

Myron Kaleokolani Hikalea passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Morro Bay on a fishing trip with family and friends. Myron was born in Hawaii on March 24, 1963. His family moved to Lemoore when he was in junior high. He attended Hanford High School. Myron and Lucy Hikalea established their home in Hanford after their wedding on July 5, 1997.

Myron worked for the City of Hanford as grounds maintenance for 11 years. On October 1, 2007 Myron started his career as Lead Grounds Keeper at Corcoran State Prison and Rehabilitation Facility in Corcoran.

Myron was an amazing husband, father, brother and friend. What he enjoyed most was spending time with family and friends. He also loved a good game of golf.

Myron was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Rebecca Hikalea, his brother Malcom Hikalea and his sister Harilyn Kaalekahi. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Lucy Hikalea, his daughters Ericca Gonzales and Kamalani Hikalea.

Viewing for Myron will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3:00pm 6:00 pm with the recitation of the Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Brigid Church. A reception will follow at Trinity Hall in Lemoore. The family is asking for everyone to bring a dish. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Myron Hikalea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

