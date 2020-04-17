Myeisha Felisha Neal
June 11, 1980 – April 13, 2020
Myeisha Felisha Neal of Lemoore was called home to be with her Lord on Monday, April 13th at the age of 39 surrounded by her loving family. Myeisha was born in Pasadena to Cardell Williams Sr. and Patricia Lynette Bowen Wormley. She earned her bachelor's degree in Theology from Fresno Pacific University, and graduated from West Hills with a degree in Political Science. Myeisha worked in the finance department for Wood Brother's Land Leveling. Myeisha was an educator and worked as an assistant teacher at West Hills College Lemoore. She always wanted what was best for the community and all of Kings County. She was a community activist and loved working with children. She worked well with at risk children and enjoyed getting them active in their own community and helping them with their education. She was an elected official and served on the Lemoore Elementary School Board. She was the president of the Lemoore Kiwanis Club. She was an accomplished author. Myeisha also served as a DSD assistant, was an avid track star for the Visalia Wings and Tulare Express teams, where she made it to State and Nationals every year. She was on the West Hills Women's Golfing Team and being a cancer survivor was active with the Lemoore Relay for Life. She loved God with all of her heart and was a member of Mt. Zion Temple in Tulare with Bishop Charles E. Gamble. Myeisha also shared a birthday, born on the same day, with her grandfather Nelson Wormley.
She is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Edward Neal, Mayor of Lemoore. her 5 children: Azalea Johnson, Michael Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Christian Neal and Amiralis Neal, all of Lemoore, her father, Cardell Williams Sr., her mother, Patricia Lynette Bowen Wormley, her grandmother, Patricia Wormley-Herd, her great-aunt, Ellen Randolph, her mother-in-law, Darlene Neal-Morst, brother-in-law, Lorenzo Neal, sisters-in-law, Glenda Mackulin, Esther Neal, and Twila Neal, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, church family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Cardell Williams Jr.
Viewing will be Monday, April 20th, 2020 from 5:00 -8:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. At the visitation we will be practicing social distancing. 10 people will be allowed into the funeral chapel at a time. Visit https://m.facebook.com/Lily-of-the-Valley-Church-192545550758483/ If you would like to view the memorial service on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Friends who wish can make donations in Myeisha's memory to the American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., #201, Fresno, CA 93711. Thank you in advance for all your prayers and support for the family at this time.
