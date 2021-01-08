Muriel Lish Williams died peacefully in Fresno, California at Cedarbrook Memory Care Community on December 31, 2020. She was 98. She believed in Jesus Christ as her Savior, and is now reunited with many friends and family members who have gone on before her.
Muriel was proceeded in death by her parents, Ellsworth and Margaret Ward, her siblings, Pearl Stahl, William Ward and Buddy Ward. She was also proceeded in death by her husbands Robert Donald Lish, James Harkness, and Dr. Robert Williams. She is survived by her three children (Sue Holmen, Robert Donald Lish and Christine Taylor), eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Muriel was born in Kingsburg, CA and grew up in a farming family of five generations. She attended Traver Elementary School, Kingsburg High School, Fresno High School (class of 1940) and Fresno State College (class of 1944) graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She taught with Fresno Unified School District until her 50s when she returned to her early love of farming which she continued for the rest of her life.
She was a great story teller, remembering adventures of backpacking with horses in the high Sierras, spending summers at Bass Lake, cruising to Hawaii in the 1940s, and living at Pismo Beach where her great-grandfather had built the first pier and downtown buildings like The Plunge and the Ward Theater. She loved the mountains and the beach.
Muriel was a creative, artistic woman with a wide range of interests and joys, and so loved painting with oils, acrylics and water colors, doing all types of handwork (quilting, needlepoint, embroidery and sewing), gardening, decorating, entertaining, making fantastic pies. She loved nature and ballroom dancing.
Muriel was an active member of St. Pauls Methodist Church, University Methodist Church, and Northwest Baptist Church.
Some of her favorite groups included Delta Zeta sorority, Pan Hellenic, Thursday Club, PEO, Exchange Club, Fig Garden Womens Club and the Flora Street Girls.
Muriel was a blessing to her family. She loved spending treasured time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She passed her love of nature, the mountains and the beach onto her children that can be seen in her grandchildren. She loved that her family came to California in 1849 and settled into ranching and farming from then on. She taught respect and thankfulness for heritage and family, and was a life long learner. The Lord indeed gives us memories so we can have roses in December.
Muriel's funeral service was held Monday, January 11 at 11:00am, 2021 at the Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel on 1588 Lincoln Street in Kingsburg, California, followed by internment at the Kingsburg Cemetery.
