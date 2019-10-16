{{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Manuel Lopez Caudillo

March 07, 1944 – October 13, 2019

Mr. Manuel Lopez Caudillo, 75 of Hanford passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2919.

A Rosary will be prayed at 10 AM immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Brigit Catholic Church in Hanford. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford.

