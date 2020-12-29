Morris R. Jacinto

Morris Bud Robert Jacinto, Army Veteran, age 91 went to be with the Lord on December 21st, 2020 in his hometown of Hanford, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Jacinto; his brother, John Jr. Jacinto; and his wife Elaine Jacinto. He is survived by his son, Steven (Donna) Jacinto of Hanford, CA; daughter, Kathleen (Randy) Luedke of Aurora, CO; grandchildren, Kyle Brock of Hanford, CA, and Ali (Scott) Buchanan of Aurora, CO.
Sergeant 1st class Morris Bud Jacinto served four years in the Army; 1951-1952 in Korea and 1952-1955 in Japan earning a combat infantry badge. He was extremely proud of the time that he served in the military to protect our country. One of his many stories was about how he almost got a duck tattoo to help him stay afloat while on the ship. He would have told you himself, he chickened out after hearing screams coming from the tattoo parlor. Anyone who had the opportunity to have coffee with Bud would have heard his stories from the Army.
Bud was also a devoted family man and a wonderful father to his two children, amazing grandfather to his two grandchildren, and excellent great grandfather to his three great grandchildren. Early in his retirement from Beacon Oil Company, Bud enjoyed spending time with his wife Elaine and family in their Pismo Beach vacation trailer. He also enjoyed playing golf, listening to country music, going to church, and being a jokester.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 30th at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary cemetery in Hanford, CA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hanford VFW P.O. Box 705, Hanford, CA 93230. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.