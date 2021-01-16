Morris Billie Silvas

Morris, 69, was a caring and thoughtful son, brother, uncle and friend. He was born in Hanford, CA on August 31, 1951 to Billie and Carmen Silvas. He graduated from Lemoore High in 1969, where he excelled in football and track. He then attended Fresno City College to study engineering.
As a young man, Morris was a cowboy for local feed lots. He then went on to work for Huron Ginning Company for 23 years. He left the gin company to pursue his passion for welding when he started his own welding business. Due to his declining health, he had to retire.
Morris is survived by his sister Geri Albertson (Alford), his nieces Renee Davis (Albert), Lori Areias (Frank), and great niece Taylor Areias and great nephew Dalton Areias, all of Lemoore.
A Rosary Service & Memorial Mass will be held on Monday at 3:30 PM at St Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore. Those who wish, may make donations in Morris's memory to: St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Valley Children's Hospital, 9300 Valley Children's Pl, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.