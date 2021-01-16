You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morris Billie Silvas
0 entries

Morris Billie Silvas

August 31, 1951 January 8, 2021

  • 0
Silvas Paper.jpg

Morris, 69, was a caring and thoughtful son, brother, uncle and friend. He was born in Hanford, CA on August 31, 1951 to Billie and Carmen Silvas. He graduated from Lemoore High in 1969, where he excelled in football and track. He then attended Fresno City College to study engineering.

As a young man, Morris was a cowboy for local feed lots. He then went on to work for Huron Ginning Company for 23 years. He left the gin company to pursue his passion for welding when he started his own welding business. Due to his declining health, he had to retire.

Morris is survived by his sister Geri Albertson (Alford), his nieces Renee Davis (Albert), Lori Areias (Frank), and great niece Taylor Areias and great nephew Dalton Areias, all of Lemoore.

A Rosary Service & Memorial Mass will be held on Monday at 3:30 PM at St Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore. Those who wish, may make donations in Morris's memory to: St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Valley Children's Hospital, 9300 Valley Children's Pl, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Morris Silvas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News