Monica Martina Silva

November 25, 1962- February 16, 2020

Monica Martina Silva, 58, of Selma passed away on February 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Silva Family.

