Monica Martina Silva
You have free articles remaining.
November 25, 1962- February 16, 2020
Monica Martina Silva, 58, of Selma passed away on February 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Silva Family.
To plant a tree in memory of Monica Silva as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.