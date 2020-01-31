Misue M. Shields
March 23, 1927 – January 26, 2020
Misue “Janet” Shields of Hanford CA, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020 while surrounded by her family and friends, after suffering a stroke 2 days prior. She was 92.
Janet is survived by Johnny M. Shields of Hanford CA, her husband of 55 years. Her son and Daughter-in-Law Robert and Delia Shields of Kingsburg CA. Her two grandchildren, Caitlin and Carson Shields of Kingsburg CA. She is also survived by other numerous nieces and nephews that loved her very much.
Janet completed Nursing School in Osaka, Japan, however, she did not pursue her field of study after graduation. She opted to pursue a career in the clerical field and was employed as a Secretary for the British Army in Osaka Japan until she moved to the United States.
Janet was an accomplished Seamstress and proficient in the Japanese Art of Floral Arrangement. For a period of time she taught Floral Arrangement at the Hanford YMCA.
Janet was born on March 23, 1927 in Osaka Japan. At the age of 37 she moved the United States and married Johnny M. Shields on February 9, 1965 in Winterhaven CA. She lived in Yuma Arizona when her husband Johnny was stationed at Yuma Marine Corps Air Station. She moved to Kodiak, Alaska when her husband was transferred to Kodiak Naval Station. While stationed in Kodiak, she gave birth to her only son, Robert Shields. When her husband was transferred to Vietnam, Janet and Robert moved to Hayward CA, where they developed a close bond with her sister-in-law Laura Keel and her family. After her husband returned from Vietnam, he was given orders to be stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore and had lived in Kings County ever since.
Janet enjoyed gardening, sewing and bowling. Janet would make custom dresses for various members of the community for weddings and other formal events. Janet was also an accomplished bowler and even recorded a 229 game while bowling in the Women's International Bowling Congress League.
Visitation for Janet will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
