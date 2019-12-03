{{featured_button_text}}

Minerva Trevino

May 17, 1966 - November 24, 2019

Minerva Trevino, 53, of Parlier died Sunday, November 24, 2019.

A visitation will be held at Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM with a recitation of the holy rosary at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at Mendocino Cemetery in Parlier. Arrangements are under the direction of Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home, 7942 S. Mendocino Ave., Parlier, CA 93648.

