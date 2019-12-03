Minerva Trevino
May 17, 1966 - November 24, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Minerva Trevino, 53, of Parlier died Sunday, November 24, 2019.
A visitation will be held at Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM with a recitation of the holy rosary at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at Mendocino Cemetery in Parlier. Arrangements are under the direction of Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home, 7942 S. Mendocino Ave., Parlier, CA 93648.
To plant a tree in memory of Minerva Trevino as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.